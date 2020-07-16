Active cases of COVID-19 hit a new high in North Dakota; Burleigh County has 500th case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus hit a new high in North Dakota on Thursday, four months after Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in the state.

There are 783 confirmed active cases of the disease in the state, up 66 from the previous day, according to the Department of Health. Active cases include 184 in Burleigh County -- up 16 from the previous day -- and 42 in Morton County, up three.

The record number of active cases statewide is based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website. The highest number of active cases reported in one day -- with the exception of several days of results in late May that were impacted by equipment malfunctions at the state lab -- was 739 on May 7.

The increase in active cases in the state has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing.

State officials on Thursday also reported the first death in Mountrail County -- a woman in her 60s with underlying conditions. That raises the state total to 89.