Active cases of COVID-19 fall again in North Dakota; no new deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall around North Dakota, including in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

The state Health Department on Sunday reported active cases statewide fell by 52 from Saturday, to 616. They fell by six in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 80.

Health officials reported just 34 new cases from a day of light testing. The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.49% from 1,722 tests completed Saturday.

The new cases brought the pandemic total to 100,391, with 98,326 recoveries, 3,880 hospitalizations and 1,449 deaths. No new deaths were reported Sunday. Twenty-three coronavirus patients remained in a hospital, up two from Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slightly more than half of the state's population has been tested for COVID-19; about 11% of the state's residents have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.