Active cases of COVID-19 drop statewide and in Burleigh-Morton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped significantly in both North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan region on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

The agency also reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the second straight day, leaving the statewide total at 156.

There were 2,264 active cases of coronavirus statewide, down 389 from the record set Sunday. Burleigh and Morton counties had a total of 539 active cases on Tuesday, down 58 from Sunday. Burleigh led the state, however, with 405.

Health officials reported 75 new COVID-19 cases in 17 counties, including 22 in Burleigh and eight in Morton, raising the state total since the start of the pandemic to 13,872.

There have been 11,452 recoveries statewide, with 604 hospitalizations. Sixty-three people remained in the hospital Tuesday, down five from the previous day.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 212,129 and total tests number 508,555, including 1,431 tests processed Monday.