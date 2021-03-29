Active cases of COVID-19 drop in North Dakota; new food aid program announced

Active cases of COVID-19 declined on Monday, as vaccines became available to the general public in North Dakota and state officials announced a new food aid program for families with school-age children who are learning from home.

Active cases statewide had been approaching 1,000 in recent days, but they fell by 60 on Monday, to 921, with 113 in Burleigh-Morton counties, the Health Department reported.

Officials announced 56 new cases from 1,238 tests processed Sunday, and calculated a positivity rate of 6.05%. Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March there have been 102,639 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with 100,252 recoveries, 3,929 hospitalizations and 1,466 deaths. Current hospitalizations on Monday were stable at 18, and no new deaths were reported for a third straight day.

About one-fourth of North Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

The vaccines have been rolled out since mid-December in phases, with people in different priority groups gaining access at different times. The Health Department on March 19 announced the move to Phase 2, which is the general public, effective March 29. Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health made the move earlier this month.

