Active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in capital city area

Active cases of coronavirus in the Bismarck region have nearly doubled in the past week amid an increase in testing, according to state Department of Health data released Monday.

Active cases of COVID-19 now number 120 in Burleigh County, compared with 65 on June 29. The total represents 29% of the 419 active cases in North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum has said that if necessary, the state could establish a task force to focus on combating the spread of the virus in the capital city area, similar to a group working in the Red River Valley.

State and local health officials have ramped up testing in Bismarck in recent weeks. The state Department of Health was conducting another mass testing event in the Capitol parking lot on Monday. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which has been holding testing on select days in its downtown parking lot, scheduled an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.