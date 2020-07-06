Active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in capital city area

Active cases of coronavirus in the Bismarck region have nearly doubled in the past week amid an increase in testing, according to state Department of Health data released Monday.
Active cases of COVID-19 now number 120 in Burleigh County, compared with 65 on June 29. The total represents 29% of the 419 active cases in North Dakota.
Gov. Doug Burgum has said that if necessary, the state could establish a task force to focus on combating the spread of the virus in the capital city area, similar to a group working in the Red River Valley.
State and local health officials have ramped up testing in Bismarck in recent weeks. The state Department of Health was conducting another mass testing event in the Capitol parking lot on Monday. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, which has been holding testing on select days in its downtown parking lot, scheduled an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday.
The health department on Monday reported 33 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total to 3,849, with 3,350 recoveries and 80 deaths. New cases included six in Burleigh County, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 328, with another 103 in neighboring Morton County. That ranks the counties third and fourth in the state, behind Cass and Grand Forks counties, which also had new cases reported Monday. Other new cases were in Barnes, Cavalier, Ransom, Steele, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties.
A total of 245 people statewide have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 22 remaining so on Monday.
The number of people tested at least once is at 113,582; total tests number 202,533. The state surpassed the 200,000 mark over the weekend.
The event center testing Tuesday is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until testing supplies are exhausted. It's open to anyone on a first-come, first-served basis. People should enter Bowen Avenue at Fifth Street and go east to the center entrance. There will be no access to Bowen from Seventh Street. After being tested, people should leave the area via Fifth Street.
Kidder County District Health Unit is hosting a testing event Thursday at its office in Steele, at 422 2nd Ave. NW, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. People age 12 and older who want to be tested must call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment. Fifty tests are available.
“This event will help gauge community interest and testing capabilities," Health Unit Director Janel Brousseau said. "If substantial interest exists for testing, we will attempt to plan larger community events in the future.”
Kidder County has only two confirmed coronavirus cases and no active cases, but “We are continuing to operate under the assumption that COVID-19 is everywhere,” Brousseau said.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
