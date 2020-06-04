Active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in North Dakota

Active cases of coronavirus continue to drop in North Dakota, even as testing increases.
The Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,706 total cases of COVID-19 disease, along with 2,209 recoveries. The statewide death toll of 66 did not increase, putting active cases at 431, down 13 from what the state reported Wednesday.
Officials reported 3,569 total tests, a daily high, raising the total since the pandemic began to 104,888. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 75,744 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,242 from Wednesday.
Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, including 20 in the hot spot of Cass County and two in Burleigh County. Burleigh County's total rises to 134, while Cass County's goes to 1,803, with 55 deaths.
Other new cases were reported in Barnes, Bottineau, Mountrail, Richland and Sargent counties.
Thirty-two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 175 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Executive order
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday rescinded a May 27 executive order suspending a state law related to carryover of a school district’s ending fund balance.
He made the move as federal funding for school districts from the federal CARES Act rescue package would have pushed some districts over limits, forcing them to return money to the state.
The new executive order states that information regarding the CARES Act funding has been clarified and the order is no longer necessary.
“The federal aid will not count against a school district’s ending fund balance, so there is no risk that the federal money will push any district over the limit,” North Dakota Department of Public Instruction spokesman Dale Wetzel said Thursday.
