Active cases of COVID-19 continue to fall in North Dakota

Active cases of coronavirus continue to drop in North Dakota, even as testing increases.

The Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,706 total cases of COVID-19 disease, along with 2,209 recoveries. The statewide death toll of 66 did not increase, putting active cases at 431, down 13 from what the state reported Wednesday.

Officials reported 3,569 total tests, a daily high, raising the total since the pandemic began to 104,888. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 75,744 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,242 from Wednesday.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, including 20 in the hot spot of Cass County and two in Burleigh County. Burleigh County's total rises to 134, while Cass County's goes to 1,803, with 55 deaths.

Other new cases were reported in Barnes, Bottineau, Mountrail, Richland and Sargent counties.

Thirty-two people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 175 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.