Abortion rights rally at Capitol draws crowd despite downpour

Dozens of people gathered at the state Capitol in Bismarck during a rainstorm Saturday morning to rally for abortion rights in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that took away the constitutional protection for abortion.

The crowd -- made up of women, men, young and old -- met on the North Dakota State Library steps to make signs and listen to speakers, including Dina Butcher of the BadAss Grandmas activist group, Dr. Ana Tobiasz, teen activist Olivia Data and Christina Severson, who talked about her experience getting an abortion last year.

Severson said she and her husband decided to terminate the pregnancy after learning the baby would not be born healthy. She said it is important to share stories like hers so that other women in similar situations do not feel isolated.

"I never thought that I would have an abortion, especially not at 35 years old, happily married and willing to take care of a baby. But here I am," Severson said. "It was the worst experience of my life, but I would do it again. It was the right decision for me and my family."

The rally followed the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights rendered in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. That triggered a 15-year-old North Dakota law banning the procedure. It takes effect at the end of the month.

Rallies also were held in Minot and Fargo on Saturday. Groups involved included ACLU North Dakota, ERA Now, North Dakota WIN Fund, North Dakota Women’s Network, Planned Parenthood North Central States, Prairie Action ND and the Fargo clinic.

The rain started as Bismarck's rally kicked off. Rallygoers shared umbrellas and hid under their signs in an attempt to keep dry, and the speakers were interrupted by loud thunderclaps. As the event went on, a few more people joined the crowd despite the growing wind and rain.

"I don’t believe things are hopeless," Data said. "When I look at all of you who are here today, who aren’t afraid to stand up for our beliefs even in a rainstorm like the one we just had, I know that we are more than our anger and our fear. We will stand together in solidarity and in hope for a better, kinder and more loving future."

A small group of counter-protesters also was at the Capitol. Students from the University of Mary said they believe in the sanctity of human life and wanted to show their support of the Supreme Court ruling. Members of the group said they stayed near Boulevard Avenue and did not interact with the rallygoers because they wanted to protest in a peaceful and respectful way.

"Our intention wasn’t to disrupt anything," Nathan DesMarais said. "We just wanted to show our support for the Supreme Court decision and to show that we believe life is a blessing that should be protected."

Jacob Kerzman said he came to the Capitol to pray the rosary and later joined the group.

North Dakota's law is set to go into effect July 28, though the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo -- the only abortion provider in the state -- sued over the matter on Thursday, arguing the ban violates the state constitution's guaranteed rights of life, liberty, safety and happiness.

The law makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest. Violations would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It's not clear how the ban will be enforced. North Dakota's abortion laws specifically exclude females seeking abortions from being prosecuted, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

Even though the trigger law has exceptions for victims of rape or incest, there will be no access to abortion services in North Dakota. Those victims will need to travel to Moorhead, Minnesota -- where the Fargo clinic plans to move because abortion is still legal in Minnesota -- or to another out-of-state provider for access. North Dakota already has restrictions on medication abortion via telehealth. A law approved in 2011 requires an abortion-inducing drug to be administered in the physical presence of the doctor who prescribed it.

The abortion ban is popular among many people and groups in North Dakota, but many others have denounced it. Abortion rights advocates held a smaller rally during the Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular event on the state Capitol grounds Monday.

People also have contributed nearly $950,000 to a GoFundMe account set up to aid the Fargo clinic's move across the river.

North Dakota recorded 1,171 abortions in 2020, according to the latest figures available from the state Health Department. The total includes 833 North Dakota residents and 338 women from other states, particularly Minnesota and South Dakota, who came to North Dakota for the procedure.