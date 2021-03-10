A year of disruption: One year into pandemic, some still struggle with effects of COVID-19

Sambor said he used a wheelchair, a walker and a cane before being able to walk unassisted. He started going to physical therapy in June.

"Everyone needs to wake up and smell the toast," he said of the severity of COVID-19.

Dena Williams, 42, of Fargo, used to work in a fast-paced job in psychiatry and exercise four to five times per week. Now she works a less-intensive job at a public health clinic and tires after lifting a light weight. She said she has "brain fog" and sometimes forgets what she had been saying during a conversation.

She believes she developed COVID-19 the weekend of March 20. She thought she had been overworking herself when she slept for the entire weekend, and she did not get tested for COVID-19 until early April. Her test came back negative, and she has not tested positive for antibodies.

Williams said her symptoms come and go but she can be in bed for several days in a row when she gets sick.

She keeps a white board where she writes positive affirmations. Once, after coming off a period of feeling unwell, Williams wrote "I'm better" on the board. A few weeks later, her symptoms came back.

"I never wrote it again," she said.