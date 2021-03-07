A year of disruption: Coronavirus pandemic impacts every segment of North Dakota society

A year ago this Thursday, a scourge that began overseas and eventually enveloped the globe officially found its way to North Dakota.

The “novel coronavirus” had seemed far away -- a threat but only a vague one. Though even before the first case was confirmed in the state on March 11, 2020, there were signs of what was to come.

Chinese immigrants in Bismarck were keeping close tabs on family and friends living in China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The Health Department was monitoring people in the state who had recently visited China, and gearing up the state lab to test for the strange new virus that caused a disease with a funny name -- COVID-19.

Toilet paper and hand sanitizer were flying off the shelves at local stores. Someone stole TP from a restaurant's bathroom, and someone even more desperate broke into a highway rest stop storage closet.

Then came the state’s somber announcement that the virus was no longer just a possibility -- it was reality.