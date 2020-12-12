'A whole new challenge': A look inside a Bismarck COVID-19 unit

Life in the unit

Each nurse typically oversees three or four patients, Stearns said, but that ratio can change depending on the care a patient needs. Nurses have to don personal protective equipment, including a yellow gown, gloves and goggles, to enter a patient's room. Instructions on how to properly put on and take off PPE are posted on a wall between rooms.

Patient rooms have negative pressure to ensure any airborne virus particles don't spread throughout the unit. The rooms are sealed off with clear sliding doors; some have signs posted with safety precautions. Some staff wear a helmet that covers most of their heads to help filter the air they breathe.

Canright said she sees patients with underlying conditions decline rapidly, and that the virus affects each person differently.

"Whether it's a young patient or middle-aged or elderly, they can get better and walk out of here, or they can take a turn for the worse," she said.

The worst days are when the unit loses a patient, Stewart said, in part because loved ones can’t say goodbye like they normally would.