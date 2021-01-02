A life of accomplishments: COVID-19 victim persevered despite disability

“I was glad I was able to be there,” Erling said. “I didn’t want her to be alone. I told her that we all loved her. I kept talking to her, hoping that she could hear me.”

Hanson had visited Wheeler in the hospital intensive care unit days before and spoken with her before she was placed on a ventilator.

“We talked about death and dying and she said, ‘I don’t want to die. I have a lot of things to do,’" the cousin said.

Wheeler, weak and not having much of an appetite, lost her ability to talk when a feeding tube was inserted down her throat.

“I would still talk to her, and I told her I will know when she’s tired and can’t fight anymore,” Hanson said. “That’s when she curled her fingers around my hand.”

Life of accomplishments

Wheeler's parents wanted their daughter to have the experience of living in a neighborhood and to let her become her own person, according to Hanson.

“She was so high-functioning," the cousin said. “She knew how she wanted to accomplish things and said, ‘I thought about it and I’m doing it.'"

And accomplish she did.