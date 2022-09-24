A growing epidemic: North Dakota's childhood obesity rates climb annually; state, local officials emphasize prevention

Obesity among North Dakota youth has been on the rise for more than two decades, and health officials fear the coronavirus pandemic might make the situation worse.

Childhood obesity can lead to complications later in life such as heart disease, cancer, respiratory problems and mobility issues. Obesity among high school students in the state has increased from 7.2% in 1999 to 16.3% in 2021, according to a state survey of youths.

The next survey will be conducted next spring.

“It’ll be interesting to see (the results) because that’s really what we’re going to be looking at from 2019 to 2023 -- with the pandemic, are we going to see a huge increase?" state School Health Specialist Sarah Massey said. "We’re expecting that.”

A growing trend

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2019 showed a national average of 15.5% of adolescents in grades nine through 12 who have obesity. North Dakota is slightly below the national average at 14%, which compares to Montana’s 11.5% and South Dakota’s 14.1%. CDC data differs from that of the state survey; the state uses both for reference.

The North Dakota Health and Human Services uses CDC data along with trends that are collected from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which was developed by the CDC in 1990. The survey, which includes grades seven through 12, is conducted in North Dakota schools in the spring of odd years.

The survey tracks body mass index data for students in grades nine through 12 and classifies them as obese, overweight, normal weight or underweight. BMI is calculated by gender, height and age.

The percentage of middle school children who were physically active for 60 minutes per day every day of the week was 34.5% in 2021 compared with 30.25% for high school students, according to the state's youth survey. Massey said that since there hasn't been an increase in middle school students being physically active, that directly impacts the percentage of high school students who are identified as overweight or obese.

“When we see the physical activity decline in the middle school and then we look at the high school data, you can see the trend," she said, adding, “When we don’t teach our kids at an early age to be physically active and make those healthy habit choices, we’re not going to see any linear change.”

Gym and lunches

Parker Trewin, a physical education teacher at Silver Ranch Elementary in Bismarck, said he strives to show students multiple ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle while also following state standards.

“One thing that I really do is I try to make everything I do — whether we’re working on a skill or playing a game — I try to keep it short and engaging and interactive the entire time,” Trewin said, adding that phy ed classes have diversified since he was in school. “… There was an old way where we’re playing dodgeball for two weeks and then we’re playing basketball for a month. And now what we’re doing is we’re trying to have shorter things to keep students engaged.”

The Kids Heart Challenge, which works with the American Heart Association, is a program within Bismarck elementary schools that educates students about healthier lifestyles and incorporates physical activity. Silver Ranch Elementary also hosts free cross country meets and a fifth grade track meet.

Bismarck Public Schools Dietitian Joan Knoll said school lunches within the district have less total fat than the 35% standard set by the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, which are developed by the federal Department of Health and Humans Services and the federal Agriculture Department. Bismarck’s school lunches range around 20% fat. Knoll noted that the schools’ lunches incorporate all five food groups, have adequate protein, and are low in sodium and sugar.

“School lunches, in general, what research has shown is that they are healthier than what a child might bring to school in a packed lunch,” Knoll said. “... We just wish kids would eat at school more; we just know that they’ll eat better if they eat at school.”

Evidence-based programs

Massey works at the North Dakota Health and Human Services department to fund local public health units, North Dakota State University Extension programs and regional education associations. These grantees implement evidence-based programs that serve as prevention methods to “combat the epidemic of childhood obesity,” she said. "Evidence-based" means backed by scientific research and data.

The "Whole School, Whole Child, Whole Community" CDC model is one way that North Dakota is focusing on addressing health in schools, she said. The model is student-centered and focuses on the role of the community in supporting the school, the connections between health and academic achievement, and the importance of evidence-based policies and practices within schools, according to the CDC website.

Fargo Cass Public Health has developed “Fast Fuel,” an initiative surrounding concession stands that makes more fruits and vegetables available to athletes, families and others. Massey said the approach aims to educate consumers about the importance of choosing vegetables and fruits over junk food.

“The price point is very important because if you can get an orange for 50 cents or a candy bar for $1.50, we’re hoping that the students, the families, the athletes would choose those fruits and vegetables,” she said.

The western region of North Dakota is “a little bit more difficult,” Massey said, explaining that some rural communities can be “food deserts" -- a term for an area where it is difficult to buy affordable or good-quality food. She added, “They don’t have the opportunities or the products that we have in our urban communities.”

Garden boxes is one way rural communities can access fresh produce, especially for lower-income families, Massey said. Cavalier County District Health Unit, for example, is partnering with the local high school consumer science and industrial arts programs to build garden boxes for local businesses to sponsor and provides free produce at no cost for community members.

Programs such as "Farm to School” -- established by the U.S. Agriculture Department to enable schools to purchase farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, honey, dairy products and other food from local producers for their school lunch menus -- are ways schools and families can access resources. Health and Human Services also works to fund some tribal communities within the state for similar healthy initiatives. Massey said that launching these programs into communities across the state will help "get those kids moving and making those healthy life choices."

“We’re really striving to make sure that the funding is available to all communities in North Dakota and also providing them the evidence-based resources or promising practices that we have developed -- whether it’s we, at the state, that developed it or at a local public health or even our Extension agencies, and then regional education associations play a big part in it as well,” Massey said.

Built-in healthy environments

Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health works within the community to establish programs and incentives that make it easier for those who want to be active. This includes collaborations with the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District and area schools on bike- and walk-to-school efforts.

“Physical activity doesn’t have to be complicated, and it doesn’t have to cost money either,” she said, adding that daily walks are a great way for families to make it interactive. Being active year-round and embracing the North Dakota seasons is crucial in getting children off their screens and outside, Johnke noted.

Nutrition also can be interactive and can help develop healthier habits leading into adulthood, she said, adding that testing out a new fruit or vegetable each week exposes children to a variety of produce. Shopping what’s in season is another way to keep the menu diverse.

Education with youth is vital, Johnke said -- such as teaching them the difference between a bag of chips and a bundle of bananas that's healthier and cheaper. It doesn’t mean that children can’t enjoy treats and snacks, but it’s teaching youth to be more mindful about what is going to fuel their bodies in a healthier way, she said.

A healthier lifestyles developed at an early age can mitigate childhood obesity, and it can be learned from families leading by example, according to Johnke.

“I think it’s just a concern in general as we’re seeing it nationwide and then just locally that we want to be able to provide kids the opportunities to move their bodies and choose healthy foods, which is basically what it comes back to in terms of living that healthy lifestyle,” she said. “... It really is going to take a village to talk about this."