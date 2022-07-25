988 mental health hotline active in North Dakota

North Dakota has joined other states in using the three-digit number 988 to connect people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis to trained crisis counselors.
The nationwide mental health crisis hotline is designed to be easy to remember, like 911 for emergencies. Firstlink is the centralized call center that will answer 988 calls in North Dakota, according to the state Health Department's Behavioral Health Division.
People are encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if they are having thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis or other emotional distress, or if they have concerns for a loved one who might need crisis support. An online chat feature also is available, at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.