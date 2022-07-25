 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

988 mental health hotline active in North Dakota

  • 0

North Dakota has joined other states in using the three-digit number 988 to connect people who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis to trained crisis counselors.

The nationwide mental health crisis hotline is designed to be easy to remember, like 911 for emergencies. Firstlink is the centralized call center that will answer 988 calls in North Dakota, according to the state Health Department's Behavioral Health Division.

People are encouraged to call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if they are having thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis or other emotional distress, or if they have concerns for a loved one who might need crisis support. An online chat feature also is available, at https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota's lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

North Dakota's lawyers say July 28 abortion ban should stick

The North Dakota attorney general's office says a motion seeking to block enforcement of a so-called trigger law that would shut down the state's lone abortion clinic should be denied. The state says the law was administered property by Attorney General Drew Wrigley. He certified a July 28 closing date shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturned Roe v. Wade. The clinic says Wrigley was premature in starting the 30-day countdown and should have waited for the official judgment. The state says Wrigley met the only condition to shutting down the clinic, which was whether the high court's ruling was clear. The motion is part of a lawsuit on the constitutionality of the ban. The clinic serves patients from the Dakotas and Minnesota.

North Dakota identifies initial case of monkeypox

North Dakota Health officials say a man from the eastern part of the state has contracted the state’s first assumed case of monkeypox. The escalating disease has emerged in more than 50 countries and 44 U.S. states. The person, who is now isolating, likely caught the virus while traveling outside the state. The sample will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. Health officials are working to find people who may be at risk because of close contact with the infected person. Common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, fatigue, headaches, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash. State officials say the risk for monkeypox in North Dakota continues to be low.

A Q&A on the challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

A Q&A on the challenge pending to North Dakota abortion ban

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic has gone to court seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of a national right to abortion. The state lawsuit from the Red River Women's Clinic is asking a judge to declare the state ban unconstitutional — or at least to extend the July 28 date when it would take effect. Legal experts and even clinic supporters acknowledge the suit may just delay the inevitable. Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker has said she will move operations a short distance away to Moorhead, Minnesota, if the litigation is unsuccessful. The clinic’s patients come mostly from North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

Watch Now: Related Video

What a residential school apology from the Pope in Canada could mean for reconciliation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News