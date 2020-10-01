 Skip to main content
9 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations hit new high
State health officials on Thursday reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota and a new daily high for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Hospital capacity is a rising concern in the state and in Bismarck as active cases continue to climb -- they rose statewide by 29 from Wednesday, to 3,690. Burleigh County continues to lead the state, with 684. Morton County has 245.

Hospitalizations statewide rose to 106, up 17 from Wednesday. The number was one higher than the previous record, set on Monday and matched on Tuesday.

Six of the newly confirmed deaths were in the Bismarck-Mandan region: a Burleigh woman in her 80s, two Morton women in their 80s and one in her 90s, and Morton men in their 60s and 80s. Burleigh now has 50 pandemic-related deaths and Morton 33.

The Department of Health also reported the deaths of a 50-year-old Stutsman County man, a 60-year-old Divide County man and an 80-year-old Richland County man. All of the new victims had underlying medical conditions, according to the state. They brought the statewide pandemic death total to 256.

Health officials on Thursday reported 373 new COVID-19 cases including 44 in Burleigh and 14 in Morton, raising the pandemic total to 22,218. There have been 18,272 recoveries statewide and 884 hospitalizations. 

The number of North Dakota residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 242,900 and total tests number 642,453.

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.

Fourteen other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 25 are in the green or "low" risk level and 12 are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.

For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

