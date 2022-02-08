9 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; active cases, hospitalizations fall

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported nine more coronavirus-related deaths but another drop in active cases, test positivity rate and hospitalizations.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The agency's coronavirus dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties remained unchanged, at 291 and 139, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by one, to 317.

Active COVID-19 cases statewide fell to 3,350, compared with 5,317 a week ago. There were 710 active cases in Burleigh-Morton.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate, which rose to a reported pandemic high of 19.69% on Jan. 26 due to the omicron variant wave, fell for a 12th straight day, to 15.45%. The state target is less than 5%.

There were 141 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday, the lowest total in three weeks. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had three open general care beds and two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford Health had no beds listed in either category.

There have been 231,841 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 226,352 recoveries, 7,639 hospitalizations and 2,139 deaths.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 64.9% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.2%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.3% of North Dakota adults and 18.9% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.