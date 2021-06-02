 Skip to main content
84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths for fifth straight day
84 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; no new deaths for fifth straight day

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday confirmed 84 new cases of COVID-19 but no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fifth straight day.

The new cases were from 2,660 tests processed Tuesday, according to the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 4.4%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 3.13%, in the target range of less than 5%, where it's been all year. 

Active COVID-19 cases were relatively stable both statewide and in Burleigh-Morton counties, at 392 and 80, respectively.

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,045 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,141 recoveries, 1,512 deaths and 4,297 hospitalizations. Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Wednesday, down one from the previous day.

About 594,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 88,000 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 45.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 7.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Shots for teens just got underway last month. 

More information

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where a COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

