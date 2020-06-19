8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Burleigh County; state has 76th death

Eight more coronavirus cases have been reported in Burleigh County, and a 64th death has been confirmed in Cass County.
The death of a woman in her 90s with underlying conditions is the state's 76th death related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
The eight new cases in Burleigh County are among a batch of 33 new cases statewide, raising North Dakota's total to 3,226. Active cases are up by just one, however, to 310.
State officials are monitoring Burleigh County in case it becomes the state's next hot spot, with cases mounting this month. It now has 50 active cases and 188 total cases. That still pales in comparison to Cass County, which has 148 active cases and 2,104 total cases. Thirteen new cases were reported there Friday.
Friday's numbers included most of the results from mass testing conducted at the Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday, according to the state's Joint Information Center. Officials tested 1,426 people, with 1,364 being negative and five positive so far.
Other new cases reported Friday were in the counties of Dunn, Grand Forks, McHenry, McKenzie, Pierce, Sioux, Stark and Ward.
There were 31 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,840. Twenty-six people statewide remain hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged from the previous day; 210 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
Officials reported 3,819 total tests handled Thursday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 148,099. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 92,606 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,952 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
