8 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Burleigh County; state has 76th death

Eight more coronavirus cases have been reported in Burleigh County, and a 64th death has been confirmed in Cass County.

The death of a woman in her 90s with underlying conditions is the state's 76th death related to COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.

The eight new cases in Burleigh County are among a batch of 33 new cases statewide, raising North Dakota's total to 3,226. Active cases are up by just one, however, to 310.

State officials are monitoring Burleigh County in case it becomes the state's next hot spot, with cases mounting this month. It now has 50 active cases and 188 total cases. That still pales in comparison to Cass County, which has 148 active cases and 2,104 total cases. Thirteen new cases were reported there Friday.

Friday's numbers included most of the results from mass testing conducted at the Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday, according to the state's Joint Information Center. Officials tested 1,426 people, with 1,364 being negative and five positive so far.

Other new cases reported Friday were in the counties of Dunn, Grand Forks, McHenry, McKenzie, Pierce, Sioux, Stark and Ward.