8 coronavirus deaths reported in Morton County as active cases surpass 3,000

Morton County has eight more coronavirus-related deaths, the state Department of Health reported Saturday.
They were all Morton County residents with underlying health conditions, including one woman in her 80s, three men in their 80s, three men in their 90s and one woman in her 90s.
Due to a lag in reporting, the dates of death for the deceased go back as far as Sept. 6, the department said.
Morton County deaths total 17; Burleigh has 36. Total deaths in North Dakota residents with COVID-19 total 192.
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota surpassed 3,000, according to figures released Saturday.
North Dakota on Saturday added 379 new cases of COVID-19 in 37 counties, bringing active cases to 3,096, a record. The new cases came from 6,742 tests.
Burleigh County logged 58 coronavirus diagnoses. Neighboring Morton County added 24 new cases. Burleigh has 570 active cases of COVID-19. Morton has 237.
A record 78 people were hospitalized Saturday, including 22 in intensive care beds. The virus has hospitalized 716 people total.
State and private labs have processed 576,672 tests of 226,502 North Dakota residents, 17,607 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Recoveries total 14,319.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. They did not change this week.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
