78th COVID-19 death reported in North Dakota; software issue delays daily results

Another Cass County resident with COVID-19 has died, according to state coronavirus data released Tuesday that was largely incomplete due to a software problem.

The woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions was the 65th coronavirus-related death in North Dakota's most populous county and the 78th death in the state. Cass County has been a hot spot for the virus.

The state Department of Health reported only seven new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday due to an issue with the electronic reporting system for Monday's state lab testing results. Results of only 327 tests were reported, when the state in recent days has been reporting results from as many as 4,000 tests daily.

"The issue has been resolved and as the system catches up today, the numbers will be reported out tomorrow," read a statement from the state's Joint Information Center.

With the incomplete results, the state is up to 3,320 total cases, with 3,008 recoveries and 28 people currently hospitalized. The number of people tested at least once is approaching 100,000.