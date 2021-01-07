7 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases climb back above 2,000

Seven more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, and active cases of the coronavirus disease have climbed back above 2,000, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

However, the daily positivity rate on 10,309 tests handled Wednesday was a relatively low 4%, as calculated by the state.

Health officials reported 350 new COVID-19 cases, raising North Dakota's pandemic total to 94,156, with 90,726 recoveries, 1,341 deaths and 3,623 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations dropped again, to 83, the lowest total since late September.

Active cases rose for a second day, to 2,088. It's the first time the total has been above 2,000 since Dec. 27. But the total is still well below the pandemic high of 11,656 just two months ago.

Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties on Thursday totaled 320. They've been relatively stable in the region the last two weeks.

For more information on a statewide mask mandate that's in effect until Jan. 18, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r. The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.