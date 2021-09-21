7 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; Burleigh has one-fourth of state's active virus cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State data showed 208 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed inpatient beds and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Neither had any available ICU beds listed.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.6% of eligible North Dakota adults and 29.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Sanford Health is offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines Wednesday for people 12 years old and older at its Ninth Street Special Care Unit, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Face masks are required. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided. The flu shot is available for healthy adults and children, including pregnant women. Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use the My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be Sanford patients to receive vaccinations.