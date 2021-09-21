7 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; Burleigh has one-fourth of state's active virus cases

North Dakota's Health Department on Tuesday reported seven more coronavirus-related deaths, the most in one day since January, when the height of the pandemic late last year was beginning to wind down.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have picked up again after an early summer lull due to the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
The state's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday showed 632 new cases, and active cases climbed to 3,104 after falling below 3,000 over the weekend. Burleigh County by far had the most active cases in the state, at 696 -- nearly one-fourth of the state total. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 547. Morton County had 196.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have 126,642 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota with 121,945 recoveries, 5,043 hospitalizations and 1,593 deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by two on Tuesday, to 212. Morton County's total was unchanged at 104.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were at 124, up four from Monday. Hospital capacity remains a concern, with less than 12% of staffed hospital beds in North Dakota available.
State data showed 208 available staffed inpatient beds and 13 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed inpatient beds and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Neither had any available ICU beds listed.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.6% of eligible North Dakota adults and 29.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Sanford Health is offering COVID-19 and flu vaccines Wednesday for people 12 years old and older at its Ninth Street Special Care Unit, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Face masks are required. The Pfizer vaccine will be provided. The flu shot is available for healthy adults and children, including pregnant women. Appointments are recommended but not required. To schedule an appointment go to sanfordhealth.org or use the My Sanford Chart. People do not have to be Sanford patients to receive vaccinations.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but two of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.