7 COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend; Burleigh-Morton active cases top 1,000

North Dakota's coronavirus pandemic death toll increased by seven over the weekend, and active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 10 months.

All seven of the new deaths were reported Saturday, pushing the state total past 1,600. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the totals for Burleigh-Morton on the department's virus dashboard did not change, at 212 and 104, respectively.

Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The breakdown Monday was 1,312 deaths due to COVID-19, and 277 in which it was present but not the primary cause of death. An official death record had not yet been filed in 15 instances in which people with COVID-19 died. Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

Monday's dashboard showed 219 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after a typical Sunday of light testing. There were 3,316 active cases statewide, and 1,004 cases in Burleigh-Morton -- the most in those two counties since 1,007 reported on Dec. 3, 2020. Burleigh continued to lead the state with 769 active cases, 150 more than Cass County, home to Fargo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}