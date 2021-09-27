7 COVID-19 deaths reported over weekend; Burleigh-Morton active cases top 1,000

North Dakota's coronavirus pandemic death toll increased by seven over the weekend, and active cases of COVID-19 in Burleigh and Morton counties surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 10 months.
All seven of the new deaths were reported Saturday, pushing the state total past 1,600. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the totals for Burleigh-Morton on the department's virus dashboard did not change, at 212 and 104, respectively.
Not all of the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state are due directly to the disease. The breakdown Monday was 1,312 deaths due to COVID-19, and 277 in which it was present but not the primary cause of death. An official death record had not yet been filed in 15 instances in which people with COVID-19 died. Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.
Monday's dashboard showed 219 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after a typical Sunday of light testing. There were 3,316 active cases statewide, and 1,004 cases in Burleigh-Morton -- the most in those two counties since 1,007 reported on Dec. 3, 2020. Burleigh continued to lead the state with 769 active cases, 150 more than Cass County, home to Fargo.
There were 133 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around North Dakota, 12 more than Friday. The most recent state data showed 222 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had 18 available staffed inpatient beds and two ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 129,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota with 124,770 recoveries, 5,144 hospitalizations and 1,604 deaths. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have increased the past couple of months after a summer lull, due primarily to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.1% of eligible North Dakota adults and 30.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Eddy, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
