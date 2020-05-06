6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; graduation guidance outlined

Deaths in North Dakota related to COVID-19 have jumped to 31, with a daily high of six new fatalities reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.
Separately, state officials outlined guidelines for schools to hold high school graduation ceremonies this spring, including in school buildings that have been ordered closed to the public. They also announced plans for a statewide virtual ceremony.
Five of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Cass County, which saw its total jump to 23. No other county has more than two deaths. Grand Forks County reported its first death from the coronavirus disease. Four of the latest victims were in their 90s, one was in his 50s and one was older than 100. All had underlying health conditions, according to the state.
The health department categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 22 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, three deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and six cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced a Red River Valley Task Force composed of local and state officials to address high numbers of cases and high positive rates in Fargo and Grand Forks counties, hot spots which together have nearly 1,000 cases, 81% of the active cases in the state and three-fourths of the COVID-19 deaths.
“We need targeted action,” Burgum said.
The task force initially will focus on Cass County, with more targeted testing, more resources for staff at long-term care facilities and monitoring of vulnerable communities. If the model works it will be expanded to Grand Forks County, Burgum said.
New cases
Health officials on Wednesday reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus disease statewide, including 10 new cases in Burleigh County, where mass testing was conducted last weekend in Bismarck. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 102.
Other new cases confirmed Tuesday and reported Wednesday were 43 in Cass County, home to Fargo, and one apiece in Grand Forks, Mountrail, Ransom and Sargent counties. The statewide total rose to 1,323 cases.
A total of 97 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 32 remained so, up one from the previous day. There were 23 new recoveries, raising that total to 582. Active cases rose by 28, to 710.
State and private labs have tested 38,632 people for COVID-19, with 37,309 being negative. There were 2,211 tests conducted Monday, a daily high. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Graduation guidance
Burgum is amending his executive order closing school facilities to allow for high school graduation ceremonies to be held on school property, with limitations.
The state is issuing guidance that local school boards and administrators can use when deciding whether to hold a ceremony, and if so, how. There will be guidelines for several options: a virtual or livestream ceremony, a drive-in event, a parade, multiple ceremonies with small portions of classes, a ceremony at a large outdoor field, and a ceremony at a large auditorium or other venue.
"The details and specifics and explanation of these examples, from low risk to high risk, are included in the guidance, and the guidance also includes planning for a graduation ceremony with some preliminary items to consider," State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said. "For example, how will your attendees enter and exit the facility if you're having an in-person (event); it will be important to consider the use of restrooms and access to those facilities; there might be additional staff that might be needed to enforce these safety guidelines; and spacing should be marked in advance."
There also are special considerations, such as how to hand a diploma to a graduate, she said. Burgum added that school officials should take into account the scope of coronavirus activity locally in making their decision.
"This is not a one-size fits all approach," he said.
Schools will not need to submit their plans to the state for approval.
Baesler also announced that her office is partnering with Forum Communications and Microsoft to produce a virtual statewide graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Central time on Saturday, May 30. It will be broadcast on ABC statewide and be livestreamed on Forum Communication newspaper websites.
The ceremony will recognize graduates from 181 high schools, with comments from Burgum and other guest speakers and music by North Dakota-native duo Tigirlily.
"This live statewide ceremony is intended to provide another special opportunity to honor and celebrate our 2020 graduates and their families, who have already sacrificed so much," Baesler said.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
