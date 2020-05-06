6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; graduation guidance outlined

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Deaths in North Dakota related to COVID-19 have jumped to 31, with a daily high of six new fatalities reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.

Separately, state officials outlined guidelines for schools to hold high school graduation ceremonies this spring, including in school buildings that have been ordered closed to the public. They also announced plans for a statewide virtual ceremony.

Five of the deaths reported Wednesday were in Cass County, which saw its total jump to 23. No other county has more than two deaths. Grand Forks County reported its first death from the coronavirus disease. Four of the latest victims were in their 90s, one was in his 50s and one was older than 100. All had underlying health conditions, according to the state.

The health department categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 22 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, three deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and six cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.