6 new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota, bringing total to 31

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Deaths in North Dakota related to COVID-19 have jumped to 31, with a daily high of six new fatalities reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday.

Five of the deaths were in Cass County, which saw its total jump to 23. No other county has more than two deaths. Grand Forks County reported its first death from the coronavirus disease. Four of the latest victims were in their 90s, one was in his 50s and one was older than 100. All had underlying health conditions, according to the state.

The health department categorizes the statewide deaths this way: 22 cases in which COVID-19 is listed as the cause of death, three deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and six cases in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus disease statewide, including 10 new cases in Burleigh County, where mass testing was conducted last weekend in Bismarck. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county now total 102.

Other new cases confirmed Tuesday and reported Wednesday were 43 in Cass County, home to Fargo, and one apiece in Grand Forks, Mountrail, Ransom and Sargent counties. The statewide total rose to 1,323 cases.