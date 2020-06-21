6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Burleigh County; Stutsman County has first death

Six more coronavirus cases have been reported in Burleigh County, and the first death in Stutsman County has been confirmed, according to figures released Sunday.
The death of a man in his 60s with underlying conditions is the state's 77th death related to COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported.
The six new cases in Burleigh County are among a batch of 37 new cases statewide, raising North Dakota's total to 3,288. Active cases are up by 8, to 301.
State officials are monitoring Burleigh County in case it becomes the state's next hot spot, with cases mounting this month. It now has 50 active cases and 198 total cases. The state's biggest hot spot is Cass County, which has 136 active cases and 2,138 total cases. Twenty new cases were reported there Sunday.
Other new cases reported Sunday were in the counties of Barnes, Griggs, LaMoure, Ransom, Rolette, Stark, Stutsman and Ward.
There were 28 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,910. Thirty-one people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19, three more than the previous day; 216 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.
Officials reported 3,933 total tests handled Saturday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 155,976. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 96,173 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,942 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
