6 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota; active cases, hospitalizations rise

Active COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 300 from Tuesday, to 4,379, with 872 in Burleigh County and 325 in Morton County. Burleigh had the most active cases in the state, with Cass County, home to Fargo, close behind with 863.

There have been a total of 5,329 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic, and 129,720 total recoveries documented by the state.

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.8% of eligible North Dakota adults and 31.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all 53 North Dakota counties except Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.