6 COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations drop sharply

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths, but active cases of COVID-19 remained stable and hospitalizations dropped again.

The deaths reflected on the state's virus dashboard were the first reported in four days. They brought February's total to 53, still relatively low compared to the totals of the previous four months. Deaths during the omicron variant wave have not been as high as during the delta wave that began late last year and lingered into the early part of this year.

Omicron has been waning in recent weeks. Active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday were stable, at 1,289, with 280 in Burleigh-Morton counties. North Dakota's 14-day rolling test positivity rate declined again, to 7.4%. The state target is less than 5%.

There were 84 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, down 10 from Tuesday and down 25 from a week ago.

The most recent state data showed about 9.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 8.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 10 open general care beds and six available ICU beds; Sanford Health had four inpatient beds and one ICU bed.

There have been 237,321 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, including 202 new cases reported Wednesday. The positivity rate from 5,358 tests processed Tuesday was a relatively low 4.24%.

There have been 233,852 pandemic recoveries in the state, 7,774 hospitalizations and 2,180 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.5%. The national averages are 74.8% and 68.8%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.4% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 44.9%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant, Sheridan, Divide and Burke, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.