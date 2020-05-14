57 more coronavirus cases reported in North Dakota; tests top 50,000 since pandemic began

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota reported 67 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the vast majority in the eastern half of the state and just several in the west.

The hot spot of Cass County, home to Fargo, had 57 new cases of the coronavirus. Six more were reported in Grand Forks County. Burleigh, Mountrail, Williams and Richland counties each had one new case.

The virus has infected 1,712 North Dakota residents total, with 665 of those cases remaining active. Active cases rose by 27 from the previous day.

The number of North Dakotans tested for the virus has topped 50,000. Thursday's data came from a batch of 1,366 tests processed Wednesday, bringing the state total to 50,311 tests since the pandemic began. Of the testing results reported Thursday, 4.9% came back positive, higher than the overall rate since testing began of 3.4%.

Two more people have been hospitalized in North Dakota with severe cases of COVID-19. Statewide, 38 people are in the hospital receiving treatment for the disease. Gov. Doug Burgum has stressed that the state has adequate hospital bed capacity given the relatively low number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state so far. This spring, 129 people have been hospitalized with the virus in North Dakota.