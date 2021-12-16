5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; rolling test positivity rate continues decline

Coronavirus-related deaths in North Dakota crept closer to 2,000 on Thursday, increasing by five and bringing the state's pandemic toll to 1,973.

The state Health Department's virus dashboard has reflected 25 new deaths in the past three days, raising December's total to 45, one of the deadlier months this year. The past four months have been the deadliest stretch of 2021, with more than 400 deaths amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one on Thursday, to 275; Morton County's total was unchanged, at 127. Cass County, home to Fargo, leads the state, with 279 deaths.

The state confirmed 420 new virus cases from 8,518 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 5.32%. The 14-day rolling rate continued a slow decline that began at the beginning of the month, reaching 6.37%. The state target is less than 5%, which hasn't been met since mid-August.

Active COVID-19 cases continued a typical slow workweek climb, reaching 2,604 statewide and 395 in Burleigh-Morton.

There were 157 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals, down one from Wednesday. The most recent state data showed about 7% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 5% of intensive care unit beds open. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had four available staffed general care beds and two open ICU beds; Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

There have been 168,668 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 164,091 recoveries and 6,773 hospitalizations.

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Wednesday showed 63.2% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated.

Federal data differ from that on the state's vaccine dashboard, which is based on reports to the North Dakota Immunization Information System. Providers who don't get the COVID-19 vaccine through the state Health Department -- such as Indian Health Services, Veterans Affairs and Defense Department facilities -- don't necessarily report the doses they administer to the state system.

The state dashboard on Thursday showed 58.3% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 7.1% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 18% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the state dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.