5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota, including 2 in Burleigh County

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported five more deaths related to coronavirus, the second-highest number reported in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The deaths included two Burleigh County residents -- women in their 50s and 60s -- and two Stark County residents -- men in their 70s and 80s. A McKenzie County woman in her 70s was the fifth. All five had underlying medical conditions, according to the state Department of Health. The five deaths did not necessarily all occur on the same day.

The deaths raise the statewide total to 118. Burleigh County's total goes to eight, Stark County's to five and McKenzie County's to two. Stark County is home to Dickinson; Watford City is the seat of McKenzie County.

The high for coronavirus-related deaths reported in one day was six, on May 6. Deaths include people whose death certificates list COVID-19 as the cause, and also people who died of something else while infected with coronavirus.

State officials on Tuesday reported a total of 174 new cases of COVID-19 in 26 counties, raising the state total to 7,885, with 6,668 recoveries. The new cases included 43 in Burleigh and 19 in Morton. The two counties continued to lead the state in active cases, with 290 and 122, respectively. Statewide, active cases fell by 67 from Monday's high, to 1,099.