5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; hospitalizations remain at all-time high

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, and COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at a record high.

The newly confirmed deaths included an 80-year-old Burleigh County man, women in their 70s and 90s from Morton County, a woman in her 70s from Ward County and an 80-year-old Grant County man. All five had underlying health conditions, according to the state.

It was the first coronavirus-related death confirmed in Grant County, which borders Morton on the southwest. Burleigh has 46 total deaths and Morton 26. The statewide total is at 239.

The state Department of Health reported 419 new cases of COVID-19 in 45 counties, including 63 in Burleigh and 13 in Morton, raising the statewide total to 21,401 since the start of the pandemic. New cases were reported Tuesday in all but eight counties.

Burleigh continued to lead in active cases, with 711. There were another 253 in Morton. The state total dropped slightly to 3,651.

There have been 17,511 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the state in mid-March, and 848 hospitalizations. Current coronavirus-related hospitalizations remained at 105, unchanged from Monday's all-time high.