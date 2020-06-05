5 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; nursing home visitation to resume in phases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, state officials said Friday while also announcing that visitation can resume in phases at long-term care facilities in the state.

Visitation has been restricted at the state’s 218 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities since April 6. Restrictions are being loosened in phases.

Facilities are now free to resume outdoor visitation by appointment if they have a state-approved plan that includes the ability to provide masks, ensure physical distancing and provide a safe environment, Gov. Doug Burgum said at an afternoon briefing.

“We are all about reuniting people with their loved ones,” the governor said. “We know the stress and strain of isolation is real.”

The resumption of indoor visitation depends on several factors, including a county’s case status and whether there are active cases in a facility. More than 40 facilities are on pace to resume indoor visitation in a couple of weeks, Burgum said.

As of Friday, long-term care facilities in North Dakota had a total of 51 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the health department.

New cases