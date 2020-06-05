5 more COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota; nursing home visitation to resume in phases

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, state officials said Friday while also announcing that visitation can resume in phases at long-term care facilities in the state.
Visitation has been restricted at the state’s 218 skilled nursing, basic care and assisted living facilities since April 6. Restrictions are being loosened in phases.
Facilities are now free to resume outdoor visitation by appointment if they have a state-approved plan that includes the ability to provide masks, ensure physical distancing and provide a safe environment, Gov. Doug Burgum said at an afternoon briefing.
“We are all about reuniting people with their loved ones,” the governor said. “We know the stress and strain of isolation is real.”
The resumption of indoor visitation depends on several factors, including a county’s case status and whether there are active cases in a facility. More than 40 facilities are on pace to resume indoor visitation in a couple of weeks, Burgum said.
As of Friday, long-term care facilities in North Dakota had a total of 51 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the health department.
New cases
Four of the five deaths reported Friday were in the hot spot of Cass County, where there have been 1,834 total cases of the coronavirus disease confirmed -- two-thirds of the state total of 2,745 cases. The latest fatalities were women in their 70s and 80s and men in their 80s and 90s, all with underlying conditions, raising the county's COVID-19 death total to 59.
The other new death was a Grand Forks County man in his 60s -- the first case in North Dakota in which the person had no underlying conditions, according to Burgum.
The statewide total of coronavirus-related deaths is now 71. COVID-19 is listed as the official cause of death in 56 of the cases, with death records pending in seven more cases. That can take up to 10 days.
Forty new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, including 32 in Cass County and two in Burleigh County. Burleigh County's total rises to 135. Other new cases were reported in Mercer, Richland, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward counties. Active cases rose by one, to 432.
Thirty people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 180 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease. A total of 2,242 people have recovered from the disease.
Officials reported 2,624 total tests handled Thursday, raising the total since the pandemic began to 107,509. That figure includes people who have been tested more than once. A total of 76,856 people have been tested at least once. That figure increased 1,112 from the previous day.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Project Renew
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is partnering with Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota to provide free counseling for people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Project Renew will be funded by a $160,000 Crisis Counseling Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Brief supportive services from a trained crisis counselor can help individuals identify and understand emotions and connect to resources during this uncertain time,” Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness said in a statement.
The Project Renew hotline can be reached at 701-223-1510 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, Monday through Friday. People also can email renew@lssnd.org.
Food aid program extended
Human Services is extending the application period for the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer food assistance program.
The extension is for families whose children participated in the free and reduced-price school meal program and who have not already applied for or received P-EBT benefits.
“We have already been able to provide Pandemic EBT food assistance help to three out of four qualifying North Dakota children,” Economic Assistance Division Director Michele Gee said in a statement. “We are extending the application period through June 15, so that families who did not participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but whose children participated in the child nutrition program at their local school have more time to apply.”
Gee said families who participated in SNAP and whose children received free or reduced-price school meals were automatically enrolled and have already received their P-EBT benefits. To date, the department has issued P-EBT benefits totaling $8.1 million to nearly 30,000 North Dakota children.
Families who have not already applied for or received P-EBT benefits can apply online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/families.html.
Parents can direct questions to Human Services’ Economic Assistance Division at SNAP-PEBT@nd.gov or 701-328-2332.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
