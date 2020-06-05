5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in North Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

Four of the deaths were in the hot spot of Cass County, where there have been 1,834 total cases of the coronavirus disease confirmed -- two-thirds of the state total of 2,745 cases. The latest fatalities were women in their 70s and 80s and men in their 80s and 90s, all with underlying conditions, raising the county's COVID-19 death total to 59.

The other new death was a Grand Forks County man in his 60s. State health officials did not say if he had underlying conditions.

The statewide total of coronavirus-related deaths is now 71. COVID-19 is listed as the official cause of death in 56 of the cases, with death records pending in seven more cases. That can take up to 10 days.

Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday, including 32 in Cass County and two in Burleigh County. Burleigh County's total rises to 135. Other new cases were reported in Mercer, Richland, Sioux, Stutsman and Ward counties. Active cases rose by one, to 432.

Thirty people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 180 people statewide have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.