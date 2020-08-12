4th COVID-19 death reported in Morton County; statewide hospitalizations reach new high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota dropped sharply for the second day in a row on Wednesday, but the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached a new high.

The state Department of Health also reported a fourth coronavirus-related death in Morton County -- a man in his 60s -- along with the death of a Grand Forks County woman in her 80s. Both had underlying medical conditions. The deaths raised the state total since the start of the pandemic to 120.

Health officials reported a total of 87 new COVID-19 cases in 19 counties, raising the statewide total to 7,970, with 6,815 recoveries and 440 hospitalizations. Fifty-eight people remained hospitalized Wednesday, one more than the previous high of 57 on July 23.

Active cases in the state dropped by 64, to 1,035. The all-time high was set Monday at 1,116.

Burleigh County and Morton County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 269 and 114, respectively. A task force is working to lower the spike in cases in the region that has corresponded with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. Only 16 new cases were reported in the two counties on Wednesday, the lowest daily total so far this month. Active cases in the area decreased by 29.