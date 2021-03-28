49 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota; no new deaths

North Dakota health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, after a typical weekend day of light testing.
A relatively low 1,369 tests were processed Saturday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.47%.
Active cases dropped slightly statewide, to 943, with 110 in Burleigh-Morton counties. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one, to 18.
Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 102,583 confirmed cases, with 100,174 recoveries, 3,938 hospitalizations and 1,466 deaths.
Nearly one-fourth of North Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.
More information
