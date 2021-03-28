49 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota; no new deaths

North Dakota health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, after a typical weekend day of light testing.

A relatively low 1,369 tests were processed Saturday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.47%.

Active cases dropped slightly statewide, to 943, with 110 in Burleigh-Morton counties. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by one, to 18.

Since the onset of the pandemic a year ago, there have been 102,583 confirmed cases, with 100,174 recoveries, 3,938 hospitalizations and 1,466 deaths.

Nearly one-fourth of North Dakotans are considered fully vaccinated against the virus.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.