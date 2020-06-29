47 new virus cases reported in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials reported another 47 coronavirus cases Monday, including 12 in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The bulk of the new cases, 26, are in Cass County, which has long been a hot spot for COVID-19. Burleigh County has nine new cases, and Morton County has three. Other western North Dakota counties with new cases include Mountrail with two, Oliver with one, Sioux with three and Ward with one. Grand Forks County has two new cases.

Statewide, 297 virus cases are active. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,539 cases have been reported among North Dakota residents.

The new cases reported Monday stem from 3,368 tests processed at labs on Sunday.

Seventy-nine people have died with COVID-19 in North Dakota. No new deaths were reported Monday. Twenty-five virus patients are hospitalized across the state.

Another 24 people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,163 since the pandemic began.

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

For more information on the virus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

