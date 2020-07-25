You are the owner of this article.
46 more virus cases reported in Burleigh, Morton counties
Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 PROVIDED

Another 46 people in the Bismarck-Mandan area have tested positive for COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health reported on Saturday.

Thirty-four of the cases are in Burleigh County and 12 are in Morton County. The two counties made up the highest number of new cases in Saturday’s data, followed by Stark County, home to Dickinson, at 10 and Cass County, home to Fargo, at nine.

Statewide, the coronavirus has infected 124 more people. The total number of active cases is 966.

In Burleigh County, 227 cases remain active, more than in any other North Dakota county, state data shows. Seventy-five cases are active in Morton County.

The new cases reported Saturday stem from 4,181 tests of North Dakota residents processed in labs on Friday.

Thirty-nine people who have contracted COVID-19 are receiving care in hospitals across the state.

Another 126 people have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,671.

No new deaths were reported Saturday. The state’s coronavirus death toll remains at 99.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

