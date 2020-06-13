42 more virus cases reported in North Dakota

North Dakota officials reported another 42 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
Three of the cases are in Burleigh County and one is in Morton County. The bulk of them, 31, are in the coronavirus hot spot of Cass County. Three more cases were reported in Richland County, along with one each in Dickey, Grand Forks, LaMoure and Ward counties.
Statewide, 354 cases are active. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,058 cases have been identified in North Dakota.
The new cases reported Saturday stem from a batch of 3,310 tests processed Friday.
Thirty-five North Dakotans remain hospitalized with COVID-19. No new deaths were reported Friday, keeping the state's virus death toll at 74.
Another 57 people have recovered from COVID-19.
