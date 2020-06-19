4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Burleigh County; state has no new deaths

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more coronavirus cases have been reported in Burleigh County, but no additional deaths were reported statewide, according to figures released Saturday.

The four new cases in Burleigh County are among a batch of 25 new cases statewide, raising North Dakota's total to 3,251. Active cases are down by 17, however, to 293.

State officials are monitoring Burleigh County in case it becomes the state's next hot spot, with cases mounting this month. It now has 47 active cases and 193 total cases. That still pales in comparison to Cass County, which has 132 active cases and 2,118 total cases. Fourteen new cases were reported there Saturday.

Other new cases reported Saturday were in the counties of Bottineau, Cavalier, Grand Forks, McKenzie and Richland.

There were 42 additional recoveries in the 24-hour period, bringing that total to 2,882. Twenty-eight people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than the previous day; 213 people have been hospitalized at some point due to the disease.