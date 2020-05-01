4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota has four more deaths from COVID-19, a single-day high reported by the Department of Health on the day when the state fully reopened its economy after about six weeks of business restrictions and shutdowns.

All four deaths were in Cass County -- women in their 80s and 90s and men in their 70s and 90s, all with underlying health conditions. The county that's home to Fargo now has a total of 16 deaths related to the coronavirus -- the bulk of the state's 23 deaths -- and a state-high 542 total cases, up 29 from the previous day.

The county's new cases accounted for more than half of the 40 new cases reported statewide Friday, which raised the state total to 1,107. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had two new cases, raising its total to 79. Other new cases were reported in Grand Forks, Stutsman, Stark and Renville counties. It's the first case in Renville County, in north central North Dakota. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 52 cases.

A total of 86 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 27 remained so, down three from the previous day. There were 24 new recoveries, raising that total to 482. Active cases rose by 12, to 602.