4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota

North Dakota has four more deaths from COVID-19, a single-day high reported by the Department of Health on the day when the state fully reopened its economy after about six weeks of business restrictions and shutdowns.
All four deaths were in Cass County -- women in their 80s and 90s and men in their 70s and 90s, all with underlying health conditions. The county that's home to Fargo now has a total of 16 deaths related to the coronavirus -- the bulk of the state's 23 deaths -- and a state-high 542 total cases, up 29 from the previous day.
The county's new cases accounted for more than half of the 40 new cases reported statewide Friday, which raised the state total to 1,107. Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, had two new cases, raising its total to 79. Other new cases were reported in Grand Forks, Stutsman, Stark and Renville counties. It's the first case in Renville County, in north central North Dakota. Stark County, home to Dickinson, now has 52 cases.
A total of 86 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 27 remained so, down three from the previous day. There were 24 new recoveries, raising that total to 482. Active cases rose by 12, to 602.
State and private labs have tested 29,525 people for COVID-19, with 28,418 being negative. There were 2,065 tests conducted Thursday, a daily high and the first time the 2,000 mark has been surpassed. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
Food and drink businesses, fitness centers, and personal care services such as hair salons were reopening Friday after being severely restricted or shut down by state order in mid-March to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. The businesses are operating under new standards developed by the state and industry groups. Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday called it "a milestone day."
