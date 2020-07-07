4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; Burleigh County leads state in active cases

Burleigh County has surpassed Cass County in active coronavirus cases, according to state data released Tuesday that also included four additional deaths statewide related to COVID-19, raising that total to 84.
Morton County has the third-most active cases. The increase in the region has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing.
"There has been an increase in testing, so it is possible we’re finding more cases quicker," state Department of Health spokesman Nicole Peske said. "It’s highly likely this is a case of increased public gatherings and higher rates of spread among younger people. People are in contact with each other more than they were in the past."
Burleigh led in active cases from the beginning of active data collection by the state, from March 17-29. Cass then developed into a COVID-19 hot spot and led in active cases through Monday, according to the state's Joint Information Center.
The deaths reported Tuesday were not recent -- they occurred in June and were discovered through a review of vital records data, according to the center. Such reviews are conducted periodically, Peske said.
Three of the deaths were in Cass County -- women in their 70s and 90s and a man in his 50s, all with underlying conditions. The other death was a Stutsman County woman in her 80s who did not have underlying conditions, according to the state Department of Health.
The Stutsman County death is only the second in the state in which the person had no underlying conditions. The first was a Grand Forks County man in his 60s, whose death was reported by the state on June 5.
Officials categorize statewide deaths of people infected with COVID-19 this way: 72 cases in which the disease is listed as the cause of death, 11 deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and one case in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.
The state also separately lists the deaths of nine people who never had a positive COVID-19 test result but were presumed positive by a health care provider based on symptoms or exposure, and whose death records list the disease as the cause. They are not included in the total of 84, which includes 69 in Cass County, two in Morton and none in Burleigh.
The health department on Tuesday reported 52 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total to 3,898, with 3,413 recoveries.
New cases included 16 in Burleigh County, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 343, and six in Morton County, raising its total to 109. Active cases statewide fell by 18 to 401, but they rose slightly in Burleigh and Morton counties, to 124 and 33, respectively.
Burleigh County has the highest number of active cases in the state and Morton the third-highest, with Cass County's 111 active cases between. Gov. Doug Burgum has said that if necessary, the state could establish a task force to focus on combating the spread of the virus in the capital city area, similar to a group working in the Red River Valley. Burgum plans a coronavirus briefing at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to spokesman Mike Nowatzki.
Other new cases reported Tuesday were in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Sargent, Sioux, Stark, Towner, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties.
A total of 248 people statewide have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, with 24 remaining so on Tuesday.
The number of people in North Dakota tested at least once is at 114,357; total tests number 204,526.
Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
