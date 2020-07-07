4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; Burleigh County leads state in active cases

The Stutsman County death is only the second in the state in which the person had no underlying conditions. The first was a Grand Forks County man in his 60s, whose death was reported by the state on June 5.

Officials categorize statewide deaths of people infected with COVID-19 this way: 72 cases in which the disease is listed as the cause of death, 11 deaths in which the disease was not the primary cause, and one case in which an official death record has not yet been filed. That can take up to 14 days under state law.

The state also separately lists the deaths of nine people who never had a positive COVID-19 test result but were presumed positive by a health care provider based on symptoms or exposure, and whose death records list the disease as the cause. They are not included in the total of 84, which includes 69 in Cass County, two in Morton and none in Burleigh.

The health department on Tuesday reported 52 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the total to 3,898, with 3,413 recoveries.

New cases included 16 in Burleigh County, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 343, and six in Morton County, raising its total to 109. Active cases statewide fell by 18 to 401, but they rose slightly in Burleigh and Morton counties, to 124 and 33, respectively.