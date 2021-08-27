4 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota; delta variant keeps surging

The increase is being driven by delta, which health officials say is as contagious as chicken pox.

Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota have risen 41% from last week, to 526, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of the month numbered fewer than 50.

North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,907 cases of five variants, an increase of 153 from last week, with the entire increase attributed to delta, which was first identified in India. There also have been 1,150 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 185 of the two California variants, 42 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and four of the South Africa variant.

The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the sharp increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.