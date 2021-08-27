4 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in North Dakota; delta variant keeps surging

Coronavirus-related deaths are mounting again in North Dakota as COVID-19 cases spike due to the highly contagious delta variant.
The state Health Department's virus dashboard on Friday showed four more deaths -- the ninth confirmed this week. Death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law, so the deaths reported this week did not necessarily happen on the day they were put on the dashboard. But they're the most reported in one week since late January.
The new deaths brought North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,560. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard increased by one for the third consecutive day, to 202. Morton County's total was unchanged, at 102.
Friday's dashboard showed 289 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, from 4,988 tests completed Thursday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 6.15%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate rose to 6.26%; the state's target is less than 5%. That rate has been rising for more than five weeks and is now on par with the level last year at this time, which preceded a spike to a pandemic high of 16% in mid-November.
There were 2,043 active COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday, the fifth straight day of an increase. One month ago there were fewer than 300 active cases statewide. The Burleigh-Morton total on Friday was 437.
The increase is being driven by delta, which health officials say is as contagious as chicken pox.
Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota have risen 41% from last week, to 526, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section. Confirmed delta cases in the state at the start of the month numbered fewer than 50.
North Dakota's state lab has now identified 1,907 cases of five variants, an increase of 153 from last week, with the entire increase attributed to delta, which was first identified in India. There also have been 1,150 confirmed cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 185 of the two California variants, 42 of the the Japan/Brazil variant and four of the South Africa variant.
The actual number of variant cases in North Dakota is almost certainly higher than the data indicate, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined. Kruger has said the sharp increase in delta cases is due entirely to the variant's increased prevalence, and not to increased testing.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 116,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 112,702 recoveries and 4,600 hospitalizations. Sixty-two COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Friday, unchanged from the previous day. Health officials say unvaccinated people make up the bulk of hospitalized virus patients.
State data showed 215 available staffed inpatient beds and 21 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed bed and one ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none in either category for a third straight day.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 680,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 100,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 23% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but nine of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.