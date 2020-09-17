4 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Burleigh County; statewide total rises to 182

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more Burleigh County residents with COVID-19 have died, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

Health officials confirmed the coronavirus-related deaths of Burleigh men in their 70s and 80s and women in their 80s and 90s, along with the death of a Ward County woman in her 90s. All had underlying medical conditions. Their deaths raised Burleigh's total to 34 and the statewide count to 182.

Health officials on Thursday reported 394 new coronavirus cases in 38 counties, including 74 in Burleigh and 32 in Morton.

Active cases statewide rose by 185 from Wednesday, to 2,713. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 538. Morton had 226. Active cases in the two counties rose by 59 from the previous day.

Statewide there have been 16,723 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 13,828 recoveries and 691 hospitalizations. Sixty-nine people remained in a hospital Thursday.

The number of North Dakotans tested for coronavirus at least once is at 223,170 and total tests number 559,923, including 6,764 tests completed Wednesday.