4 COVID-19 records set in North Dakota; Burleigh-Morton active cases at pandemic high

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID Tracking Project reported that North Dakota has had 5,510 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 42% in the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Friday's results came from a record 11,848 tests completed Thursday. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March is at 291,938 and total tests number 857,502. Statewide, there have been 34,696 recoveries and 1,586 hospitalizations.

Records are based off the state's daily reports. Data on the health department's dashboard often is revised later.

Risk level

Burleigh, Morton and 22 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 14 are in the green "low risk" level; and none are in the blue "new normal" level.