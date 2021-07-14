4 COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; cases of virus variants increase

The variants have been connected to nearly 100 hospitalizations in North Dakota, including one patient with the delta variant, and seven deaths, none linked to delta, according to Kruger.

All but the California variants are on the CDC's list of "variants of concern" -- a threat level in the middle of "variants of interest" and "variants of high consequence." There are seven in the low category -- including the California variants, which once were variants of concern -- and none in the high. For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

State health officials say the available COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool to slow the variants, including delta.

But vaccinations have long since plateaued in North Dakota. The state's vaccine dashboard shows 48.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated -- up only about 3% since the beginning of June, and up less than half a percent since the start of July.

"Vaccinations remain highly effective in protecting against disease and severe disease caused by the delta variant," Kruger said.