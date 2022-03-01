3rd year of pandemic starts with falling COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

North Dakota began the third year of the coronavirus pandemic with 1,060 active cases of COVID-19, not much change from a year ago despite the widespread availability of vaccines over the past 12 months.

The pandemic began in March 2020, and the state saw its first spike in cases late that year before the availability of vaccines. The state made vaccines available to the general public on March 29, 2021 -- when active cases were at 1,142, according to state data.

Active cases dropped below 1,000 in early May last year and stayed there through mid-August, when the highly contagious delta variant gripped the state and caused another late-year case spike that continued into the new year after the omicron variant supplanted delta. That wave has now waned, with active COVID-19 cases dropping steadily from a pandemic high of 11,991 reported Jan. 22.

The fact that active cases in North Dakota are roughly where they were at the time vaccines became widely available is likely due to several factors: The easy spread of delta and omicron, more than 51,000 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated people, and vaccine hesitancy. The state continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Agency data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.6%. The national averages are 75% and 69%, respectively. The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.5% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 45.3%.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday showed 162 new virus cases, a daily positivity rate of 4.03%, and a 14-day rolling test positivity rate of 5.47%. That rate has been moving steadily toward the state target of less than 5% for the past five weeks, after it topped out at a reported 19.69%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were unchanged from Monday, at 68. The most recent state data showed about 13% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 15.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 11 open general care beds and five available ICU beds; Sanford Health had two inpatient beds and two ICU beds.

Two new virus-related deaths were confirmed statewide. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Morton County increased by one, to 142; Burleigh County's total was unchanged, at 299. State-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, saw its total rise by one, to 327.

There have been 238,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 234,953 recoveries, 7,810 hospitalizations and 2,194 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

