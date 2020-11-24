37 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; vaccine committee gets update on doses

Thirty-seven more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, but active cases of the coronavirus disease and related hospitalizations have dropped significantly, North Dakota's Department of Health reported Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officials planning for the eventual distribution of a coronavirus vaccine in North Dakota have learned that the state might not get as many initial doses as they first thought.

The newly reported deaths raised the state's pandemic total to 883 and made November the deadliest month, with 317 deaths. Those listed Tuesday included four in Burleigh-Morton and nine in Ward County, where 69 deaths have been reported this month alone.

Ward County, home to Minot, now leads the state with 124 pandemic deaths, supplanting Cass County, which has 118. Burleigh is next with 117 and Morton follows with 68.

The typical lag for reporting of deaths to the health department is within three days, and 27 of the 37 deaths reported Tuesday occurred in that time frame, according to health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.

Health officials reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, including 117 in Burleigh and 38 in Morton, bringing the state's total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 74,401, with 64,610 recoveries and 2,528 hospitalizations.