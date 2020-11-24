37 more COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota; active cases, hospitalizations drop

Thirty-seven more North Dakotans with COVID-19 have died, but active cases of the coronavirus disease and related hospitalizations have dropped significantly, North Dakota's Department of Health reported Tuesday.
The newly reported deaths raised the state's pandemic total to 883 and made November the deadliest month, with 317 deaths. Those listed Tuesday included four in Burleigh-Morton and nine in Ward County, where 69 deaths have been reported this month alone.
Ward County, home to Minot, now leads the state with 124 pandemic deaths, supplanting Cass County, which has 118. Burleigh is next with 117 and Morton follows with 68.
The typical lag for reporting of deaths to the health department is within three days, and 27 of the 37 deaths reported Tuesday occurred in that time frame, according to health department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.
Health officials reported 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, including 117 in Burleigh and 38 in Morton, bringing the state's total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 74,401, with 64,610 recoveries and 2,528 hospitalizations.
There were 289 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, down 25 from the previous day. There were 22 staffed intensive care unit beds and 223 staffed inpatient beds available in North Dakota, according to the most recent state data available. Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck each had one staffed ICU bed available. Sanford had five staffed inpatient beds available and CHI St. Alexius had nine.
Sanford is opening a 20-bed COVID-19 unit in the former Bismarck Surgical Associates building on Ninth Street, a move that will expand its total ICU beds to 75. The unit is scheduled to open Wednesday, according to hospital spokesman Jon Berg.
Active cases of COVID-19 statewide dropped by nearly a thousand, to 8,907. It was the first day below 9,000 since Nov. 4.
There were 1,798 active cases in Burleigh-Morton, down from 2,011 the previous day and also the lowest total since Nov. 4.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 341,033 and total tests number 1,092,803, including 8,269 completed Monday.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(Reporter Sam Nelson contributed to this story.)
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
