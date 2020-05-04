34 more coronavirus cases reported in North Dakota; no new deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Dakota reported 34 more coronavirus cases Monday, including three in Burleigh County and two each in Morton and Stark counties.

The bulk of the new cases, 25, came in Cass County, home to Fargo, with two more reported in Grand Forks County.

Monday’s figures come from a batch of 1,401 tests processed Sunday. The new cases bring the statewide total of positive cases to 1,225 since the virus was first detected in North Dakota in mid-March. About half of the cases are in Cass County.

State and private labs have tested 34,754 people for COVID-19.

Some mass-testing events scheduled for Monday were canceled due to a lack of supplies at the North Dakota Department of Health microbiology lab, according to local public health agencies. One was slated for the Fargodome and another at Williston High School. The state lab in Bismarck has machines that process tests administered across the state.

Monday's cancellations came after 500 people were tested at the Fargodome on Sunday. Another 661 people were tested in a similar event Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center.