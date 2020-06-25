32 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota; Burleigh County active cases decline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New coronavirus cases were reported in a dozen North Dakota counties Thursday, but active cases of COVID-19 statewide increased only by 11.

The state Department of Health reported 32 more cases, including two in Burleigh County and one in Morton County. However, active cases in Burleigh County actually declined by three, to 43, and Morton County's active case total stayed the same, at four.

Active cases statewide numbered 251, while total cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,393, with 3,064 recoveries and 78 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

Other new cases reported were in the counties of Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties. Most had only one or two new cases.

Twenty-five people statewide remain hospitalized, down two from the previous day. Total hospitalizations are at 222.

The number of people tested at least once is at 99,444; total tests number 165,430.