32 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Dakota; Burleigh County active cases decline

New coronavirus cases were reported in a dozen North Dakota counties Thursday, but active cases of COVID-19 statewide increased only by 11.

The state Department of Health reported 32 more cases, including two in Burleigh County and one in Morton County. However, active cases in Burleigh County actually declined by three, to 43, and Morton County's active case total stayed the same, at four.

Active cases statewide numbered 251, while total cases since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,393, with 3,064 recoveries and 78 deaths. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

Other new cases reported were in the counties of Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties. Most had only one or two new cases.

Twenty-five people statewide remain hospitalized, down two from the previous day. Total hospitalizations are at 222.

The number of people tested at least once is at 99,444; total tests number 165,430.  

Most people who get COVID-19 recover, experiencing only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. Others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, can experience more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Free testing is available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, 500 E. Front Ave. in Bismarck. People are asked to enter the agency's parking lot from Front Avenue and exit the parking lot to the west via Fifth Street. For those unable to use a vehicle, walk-up testing is available near the east building entrance.

For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

